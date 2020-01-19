Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ennis, Inc. is one of the largest private-label printed business product suppliers in the United States. Ennis offers an extensive product line from simple to complex forms, laser cut-sheets, negotiable documents, internal bank forms, tags, labels, presentation folders, commercial printing, advertising specialties, screen printed products, and point-of-purchase display advertising that can be custom designed to customer needs. “

EBF opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. Ennis has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $573.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.55.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ennis will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBF. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 11,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

