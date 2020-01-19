Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a hold rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Comstock Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 233.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 41.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

