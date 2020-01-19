Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03). Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 647.72%. The business had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $30,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $826,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 102,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

