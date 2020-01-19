Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

ETH has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.36.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $483.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $173.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 304.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 514,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after buying an additional 387,113 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

