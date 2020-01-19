Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Shares of DLA stock opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $31.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.12 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Delta Apparel by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

