Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CDE. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $6.30 price objective (down previously from $7.10) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Raymond James set a $6.25 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.15.

CDE opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,374 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 260.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,987,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after buying an additional 1,435,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Coeur Mining by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,205,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after buying an additional 1,080,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 38.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,484,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after buying an additional 976,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coeur Mining by 40.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,898,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 830,146 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

