Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EFC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 70.03 and a quick ratio of 70.03. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $632.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 79,127.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,600,000 after buying an additional 1,645,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,094,000 after buying an additional 497,822 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,113,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 208,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

