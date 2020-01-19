CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded CEVA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Get CEVA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. CEVA has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $636.26 million, a P/E ratio of 321.44 and a beta of 1.46.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,644,000 after acquiring an additional 43,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 108,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 217,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 87,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.