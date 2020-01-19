Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Stephen J. Luczo Sells 5,000 Shares

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $302,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $61.08 on Friday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

