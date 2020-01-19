W Whitney George Acquires 40,182 Shares of Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 40,182 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $298,552.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,085,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,211,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 13th, W Whitney George acquired 28,051 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $207,577.40.
  • On Friday, January 10th, W Whitney George acquired 12,497 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,353.07.
  • On Thursday, October 24th, W Whitney George acquired 16,929 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $115,117.20.

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1163 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 25.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 39.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 271,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.

