Alexander Edward Kuta III Sells 4,000 Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $275,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,514.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $298,360.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $208,320.00.

Uniqure stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a current ratio of 14.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.89. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.85. Uniqure NV has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 1,670.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Uniqure NV will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Uniqure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,416,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 44.4% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,863,000 after buying an additional 740,600 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the third quarter worth about $2,157,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 73.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 34,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the second quarter worth about $2,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

QURE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uniqure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.23.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

