Insider Selling: Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $261,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $242,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $234,880.00.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $39.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Twitter by 20.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 13.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 16.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

