Insider Selling: Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $261,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $242,000.00.
- On Tuesday, November 12th, Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $234,880.00.
Shares of Twitter stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57.
TWTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $39.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.31.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Twitter by 20.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 13.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 16.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
