ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) COO William A. Schromm Sells 9,513 Shares

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares in the company, valued at $17,260,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ON opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.23. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,288,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,680,000 after acquiring an additional 368,151 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,528,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,106,000 after acquiring an additional 39,750 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on ON Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

