Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin Sells 13,387 Shares

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 13,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $207,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Patrick Jr. Komin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Thursday, January 16th, Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 25,121 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $407,713.83.

On Thursday, January 9th, Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 14,801 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $222,015.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 17,321 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $251,154.50.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 343.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.67. Sunrun Inc has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.22 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at about $13,546,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,464,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 716,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,895,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,561,000 after buying an additional 432,841 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,553.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after buying an additional 423,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,635,000 after buying an additional 349,990 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.