Insider Selling: Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $186,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,333.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.57. Alector Inc has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Alector had a negative net margin of 378.57% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Alector Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter valued at $20,862,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Alector by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alector by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alector by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alector by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after acquiring an additional 427,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ALEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

