Mark J. Hawkins Sells 876 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total value of $159,151.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,793.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

salesforce.com stock opened at $182.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $184.45. The stock has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 135.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,874 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,107 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.09.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

