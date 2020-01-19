Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Director Sells $171,900.00 in Stock

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,516,889.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Corelogic Inc has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $49.49.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $458.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.49 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corelogic Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLGX. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 29.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 10.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CLGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price objective on Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corelogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

