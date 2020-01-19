Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Director Sells $171,900.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,516,889.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Corelogic Inc has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $49.49.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $458.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.49 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corelogic Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLGX. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 29.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 10.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CLGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price objective on Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corelogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Seagate Technology PLC Director Stephen J. Luczo Sells 5,000 Shares
Seagate Technology PLC Director Stephen J. Luczo Sells 5,000 Shares
W Whitney George Acquires 40,182 Shares of Sprott Focus Trust Stock
W Whitney George Acquires 40,182 Shares of Sprott Focus Trust Stock
Alexander Edward Kuta III Sells 4,000 Shares of Uniqure NV Stock
Alexander Edward Kuta III Sells 4,000 Shares of Uniqure NV Stock
Insider Selling: Twitter Inc CFO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Twitter Inc CFO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock
ON Semiconductor Corp COO William A. Schromm Sells 9,513 Shares
ON Semiconductor Corp COO William A. Schromm Sells 9,513 Shares
Peter Maag Sells 10,000 Shares of CareDx Inc Stock
Peter Maag Sells 10,000 Shares of CareDx Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report