SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. Sells 1,800 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $169,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SITE opened at $94.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $97.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.97 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 22.31%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

