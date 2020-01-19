Insider Selling: Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Director Sells 3,435 Shares of Stock

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $188,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

EBS stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $67.45.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $311.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.16 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 1,510.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 303.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBS shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

