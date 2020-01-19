Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,289 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $10,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1,621.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 18.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 26,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $1,253,182.84. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 432,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $20,772,098.56. Insiders sold 669,837 shares of company stock valued at $32,117,423 over the last ninety days.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter.

LSXMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

