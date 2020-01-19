CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Holdings Lowered by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,104 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in CIT Group were worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Fawcett purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Harnisch purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 48,600 shares of company stock worth $1,215,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIT opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. CIT Group had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CIT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

