117,691 Shares in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 19,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE A opened at $90.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $90.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day moving average is $76.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,242,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,652 shares of company stock worth $6,657,846.

Several research firms have weighed in on A. Citigroup began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.