PGGM Investments Has $12.96 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180,815 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $12,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $61.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

