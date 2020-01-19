PGGM Investments Sells 656,153 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 656,153 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 50,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMC opened at $114.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $114.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

