PGGM Investments Makes New $15.58 Million Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 234,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,973,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,341,000 after purchasing an additional 90,525 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,717,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.99. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.27 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 151.59%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.21%.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

