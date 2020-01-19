Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,482 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.1% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 3,776 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 89,978 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 44,301 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $167.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1,267.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $163.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura set a $161.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.97.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

