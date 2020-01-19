Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $190,000 Stock Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,318,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $310.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.51 and a 1 year high of $315.75. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.20.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.06.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.