Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE)

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 273,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,000.

PINE stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $19.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINE. Raymond James began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

