PGGM Investments Sells 114,645 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 114,645 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $15,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RE. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

RE stock opened at $279.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.25. Everest Re Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $208.01 and a fifty-two week high of $281.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.34 and a 200-day moving average of $259.72.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.60.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

