Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Reduced by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2,421.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $981,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,431 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Broadcom by 840.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 440,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,871,000 after acquiring an additional 393,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,892,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,904,000 after acquiring an additional 373,703 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 911,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,574,000 after buying an additional 229,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 283.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 234,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,476,000 after buying an additional 173,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $308.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.26. The stock has a market cap of $122.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,646 shares of company stock worth $58,355,351. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.77.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

