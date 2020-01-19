Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Theiler purchased 4,150 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $75,488.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,253 shares of company stock valued at $187,926 and have sold 15,000 shares valued at $280,500. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DOC. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.41.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.01 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 10.61%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.19%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

