Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 354 Shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plantronics alerts:

In related news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer bought 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $152,365.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,255.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer acquired 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.89 per share, for a total transaction of $95,767.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,830.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Plantronics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

NYSE PLT opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81. Plantronics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $461.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.38 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. Plantronics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plantronics Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.