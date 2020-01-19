Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Position Reduced by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cactus by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cactus by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cactus by 998.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cactus by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Cactus stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.32. Cactus Inc has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $40.68. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Cactus had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $160.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WHD. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

