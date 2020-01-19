PGGM Investments Sells 672,061 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,380,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,061 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $201,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,342,000 after buying an additional 125,161,066 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after buying an additional 2,204,757 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,266,000 after buying an additional 16,619,550 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,081,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,103,000 after buying an additional 240,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,532,000 after buying an additional 1,477,454 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $390.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

