PGGM Investments Decreases Stock Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 842,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,145,240 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in AES were worth $16,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in AES by 1,375.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. AES Corp has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $20.60.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AES. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.51.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

