OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 40.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,609,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,735,000 after purchasing an additional 745,308 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth $72,562,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,529,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,524,000 after purchasing an additional 88,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 49.2% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,179,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,937,000 after purchasing an additional 389,093 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens cut ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

ACIW stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.34.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.07 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

