Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sabre were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Sabre by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 71,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sabre by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 49,776 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Sabre by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 38,260 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Sabre in the third quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 4,713.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,077,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $480,604.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,939.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,655.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,200 shares of company stock worth $1,244,244. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

SABR stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75. Sabre Corp has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.61 million. Sabre had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

