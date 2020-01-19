Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,299,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $165,237,000 after buying an additional 46,120 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,464,665 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $105,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,357 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,156,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,778 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,308 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,018,000 after purchasing an additional 65,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,878,000. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $20.09 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

