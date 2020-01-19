Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Lessened by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 58,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NYSE:D opened at $84.05 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $84.08. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average is $79.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.62%.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

