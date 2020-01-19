Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $5,941,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,620.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 79,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 74,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 42.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,135,000 after buying an additional 189,509 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,114,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 519,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,913,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.83.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $89.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

