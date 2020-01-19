OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 36,261 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in General Electric were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 112,158,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,177,663,000 after buying an additional 364,061 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $9,834,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $1,982,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 13.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 22.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

NYSE:GE opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

