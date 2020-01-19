Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Lowered by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 173.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPC stock opened at $102.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.70. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

