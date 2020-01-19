OLD National Bancorp IN Has $482,000 Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTN. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Raytheon by 5.3% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon by 39.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon by 1.8% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Raytheon stock opened at $231.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.83. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $162.67 and a 12-month high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

