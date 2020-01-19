OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 3,000 Shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 45,473 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 33,401 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000.

Shares of PML opened at $15.39 on Friday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

