Clean Yield Group Raises Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 800.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,370,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RNR opened at $193.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $201.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.87 and its 200 day moving average is $188.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $704.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.66 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 14.83%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

