Clean Yield Group Acquires 6,836 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 622.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,935 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 113,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,316 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Comcast by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,595 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.52.

Comcast stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

