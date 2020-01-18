Clean Yield Group Sells 85 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Clean Yield Group lowered its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock opened at $119.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.88. The company has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $119.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.