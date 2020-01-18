Clean Yield Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Ventas were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Ventas by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $858,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Ventas by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,273,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 53,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

VTR stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.00.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.89%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

