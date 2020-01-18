Clean Yield Group Grows Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,287,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after buying an additional 1,425,724 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,522,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 697,375 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 19,166 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 96,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 38,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 17,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

NYSE:AGI opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. Alamos Gold Inc has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $7.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.13 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

