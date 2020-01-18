Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $677,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,000,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,889.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,652 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,846.

NYSE:A opened at $90.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $90.28.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on A. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

